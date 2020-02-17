BATESVILLE - How many of us can say that future generations will know who we are and what we did throughout our lives? This includes not only our accomplishments, but also the simple everyday events that made us who we are.
After pondering this question, Larry Reidy says he decided to write “My Quest for Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness from 1939-2019.”
“I knew nothing about the early life of my mother, father and grandparents, so I wanted to leave a journal about my life for my children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives.”
He received inspiration from a friend, Ted Snedeker, who has published eight books since 2014. “He read what I had written and said, ‘You’ve got to go public.’”
In his composition, the Ballstown resident reports, “I started with my earliest recollection. I was six weeks shy of my third birthday. My mother was crying while listening to the radio because the Japanese had just bombed Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941.
“I went through my elementary and high school years and married life. I met a lot of interesting people .... I wrote about my family’s transition from Cincinnati to Batesville (he has lived in this area since 1976); my years in the Army, where I spent two years in the (Panama) canal zone. You make lifelong friends when you’re with them night and day.”
He talks about his family, which includes wife Nancy, 18 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, briefly in the book. The author realizes he could have written several memoirs if he would have discussed everything about them.
The 81-year-old also points out, “I’m a conservative, and I did make some derogatory comments about Democrats.”
“I started writing it July 22, 2019, and finished in October .... I wanted to keep it under 250 pages, but my original outline was about 500.” The book ended up with 238.
Reidy self-published his book through Art Bookbindery, Canada. “My friend Ted had his books published there. I worked with them and changed the format a lot .... I used 14 point font instead of the conventional 11 point so it was easier to read.”
“So far, the reviews have been positive. Different parts of the book appeal to different people.”
“One fellow said it’s the only book he has ever read all the way through .... (another person remarked), ‘I was sad, I was mad and laughed through the whole book.’”
The veteran announces, “I tried to make it an easy read for everyone .... I would like to see a lot of young people read it. Some of the kids think if they don’t get the latest, greatest iPhone, that’s their biggest problem. I want them to see from my story and my accomplishments that you can do anything if you put your mind to it.”
He is encouraging his children and grandchildren to write their stories down, too, so future generations will know who they were.
The book is available as a hardbound edition ($24.95) or quality paperback ($16.95). It can be purchased at Greensburg Motor Sports or by contacting Reidy at 812-871-4224 or through his Facebook page.
