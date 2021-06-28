GREENSBURG — Friday evening, in a pageant fit for a queen held in the Greensburg Community High School auditorium, the Decatur County Fair Board and the Miss Decatur County Pageant Committee gave reigning Miss Decatur County Sydney Meyer a chance to walk the red carpet one more time before handing over her crown to the new Miss Decatur County.
Grace Reiger was eventually named Miss Decatur County for 2021. She is charged with officiating over the upcoming Decatur County Fair, representing Decatur County in the Miss Indiana Pageant, and lending her grace to events throughout the county for the next year.
Purdue Extension Educator Christopher Fogle officiated the event. After welcoming guests to the pageant, he introduced Miss Decatur County 2019 (and 2020) Sydney Meyer.
Meyer’s reign was unexpectedly extended when the 2020 pageant and Decatur County Fair were cancelled due to COVID precautions.
During Meyer’s lengthy tenure, she finished a degree in legal studies and will continue studying law at Chase College of Law in northern Kentucky.
“We finally made it after two long years, but I would like to welcome you to the crowning of Miss Decatur County for 2021,” said Meyer. “ I have 11 women who worked hard to appear here tonight, and I’d like to introduce them as they appear on stage in their Professional Wear part of our pageant.”
The contestants for the coveted title of Miss Decatur County were Taylor Gramman, Sydney Swartzentruber, Brooklynn Bennett, Ali Jameson, Grace Reiger, Taylor Smith, Meghan Stapp, Jenna Geis, Carlee Phillips, Bailey Tomson and Danielle Smith.
Each contestant took the mic’ and filled in the audience on their sponsor and why they were wearing their chosen business ensemble.
Reiger told the audience she was sponsored by Main Attraction Beauty Salon and said she will study at Purdue University with a focus on Hospitality and Tourism.
After the final contestant made her showing, Fogle introduced the the pageant judges. Karen Macy from Rush County was a 1978 graduate of RCHS and has been a Queen Committee member for 26 years. Currently, she is a Deputy Clerk in the Rush County Clerk’s Office. She and her husband have two daughters who have also competed in county queen pageants. Mrs. Paula Shelton is also from Rushville and is the Athletic Secretary at Benjamin Rush Middle School. She has been the co-director for the Rush County Fair pageant for 22 years.
Decatur County Fair Board President Scott Best introduced the local Fair Board and welcomed guests. He thanked the pageant committee for their hard work and introduced vice-president Phil Nobbe.
Nobbe recognized the all-volunteer Fair Board in attendance and thanked the Purdue Extension office for their continuing support of the Decatur County Fair.
Nobbe also thanked the 4H Council and the leaders of the local 4H clubs while noting they do a lot of work throughout the year.
Nobbe asked Meyer what she missed most during the past year and she replied, “The fair in general, and the baby contest. I loved holding all the babies, but the one thing I did not miss was having to kiss that frog!”
Elementary school students Layne and Zel Trenkamp were introduced as the official 2021 Pageant Escorts and they accompanied each contestant onto the stage as they walked the runway in their evening gowns, answering questions about their lives and their views on select topics.
Meghan Stapp was chosen as Miss Congeniality, the 2nd Runner Up was Jenna Geis, the 1st Runner Up was Bailey Thompson, and Grace Reiger was crowned Miss Decatur County 2021.
She walked the stage, waving to the audience, then sat on her throne, her court around her, as final photos were taken.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.