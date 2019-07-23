GREENSBURG – Adding another reason to attend the popular Greensburg Fall Festival in September, the Relay for Life of Decatur County Cancer Walk is hosting their walk on the east side of the Historic Greensburg Square from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sept. 28.
Local residents will remember past walks at the Greensburg Community High School Fieldhouse – festive and deeply spiritual events involving cancer patients and their families and friends all rallying together to honor those who lost their fight – to spread the word about cancer research and to raise money for research about a disease that is predicted to claim more than 1.8 million lives in 2019.
"Those were wonderful events," said American Cancer Society Senior Community Development Manager Kathy Toburen. "Greensburg has always been a very giving community, but this year we want to shake it up a bit. We want to bring the fight and the beauty of the luminaries to the Fall Festival."
"They will have the entire east side of the square to have the walk, and we're excited that they want to be part of the festival," said Fall Festival President Mark Carmen. "We think it will just add a nice feeling of giving to the whole event, and we're arranging to turn the street lights on that side of the square off during the ceremony so the luminaries will be much prettier."
As has become tradition, the Fall Festival vendor spots are saved for the non-profits in town who wish to participate.
"For the first time this year, they're being charged a nominal amount to participate, but it's not enough to prevent them from taking advantage of the opportunity to raise a little money themselves," Carmen said.
When asked what the Cancer Society has planned to go along with the Relay For Life, Toburen said, "I want to place that in our volunteers hands. I'd like to do the luminaries at the Relay to be sure, but Greensburg has a very unique identity and I want our Fall Festival event to reflect that."
Toburen suggested church groups, knitting and sewing circles, or just groups of friends interested in participating in honor of friends fighting the disease get involved.
"I think it would be wonderful for people who were crafty and willing to make items to sell at booths, or someone who is a great cook could make cookies, and then donate those proceeds to the Cancer Society. Those would be great ways to participate," she said. "Hopefully, if teams come together and set up a booth they could have cooking demonstrations, possibly, to sell their wares to raise money. We have T-shirts we'd like to give cancer survivors, we want to have a booth to sell the luminaries. We just need volunteers to help!"
To donate, start a team, raise funds for the American Cancer Society, or register as a survivor, go to relayforlife/decaturcountyin.org.
For more information about this year's Relay, contact Toburen at 812-350-3273 or email katharine.toburen@cancer.org.
