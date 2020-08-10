GREENSBURG - Decatur County REMC (DCREMC) recently assisted GECOM Corporation (GECOM) in purchasing renewable energy credits (RECs) totaling 30% of the manufacturing plant’s electric use.
“As a cooperative, we work closely with our members to find innovative solutions to meet their needs,” said Brett Abplanalp, CEO of Decatur County REMC. “We pride ourselves on being more than just a power provider. We are your trusted resource for energy and information.”
By partnering together and DCREMC and GECOM were able to clearly identify the needs and goals and develop a solution that will provide benefits locally and globally.
"Being a good steward of the environment is a priority of GECOM's management team. We understand the significance to our customers, our supply-base, our community and all team members at GECOM that we leave the lightest ecological footprint possible," said Brent Jones, Senior Manager of Assembly Operations at GECOM.
A REC is a commodity equal to 1MWh of energy generation from a qualified renewable generation asset. By purchasing a REC, an organization earns the credit for the environmental attributes associated with the generation of that 1 MWh. RECs offer the same environmental attributes and impacts as on-site renewable generation, without the high cost of entry.
"GECOM is dedicated to being a best in class manufacturer of door closure systems and locks. We are equally committed to being best in class regarding our environmental impact. We continue to demonstrate our commitment through projects that minimize GECOM's carbon footprint and improve our community." said Jeff Wright, Vice President of GECOM.
More information about RECs and emerging technology initiatives through DCREMC is available by calling the DCREMC office at 812-663-3391.
About Decatur County REMC
Decatur County REMC, located in Greensburg, Ind., is an electric utility cooperative serving over 6,300 members in Bartholomew, Decatur, Franklin, Jennings, Ripley, and Rush Counties. The cooperative maintains over 1,050 miles of line.
For more information about the cooperative, visit dcremc.com.
