DECATUR COUNTY — The Decatur County REMC Board of Directors has issued a statement censuring DCREMC Director Jeff Lawrence.
“It is the Board’s formal action to disapprove and condemn Lawrence’s multiple board violations, and his failure to fulfill his fiduciary duty as a Director for the Decatur County REMC,” a press release from the local utility company states.
The statement continued, saying Lawrence has received seven official notices of violation since 2018 with the latest being issued earlier in February.
According to the release, those violations include speaking on behalf of the Board to third parties without authorization; disclosing confidential employee information; failing to follow processes for requesting information from DCREMC employees; and interacting with employees in a discourteous and harassing manner.
The censure serves as a final warning for Lawrence to discontinue actions that “do not meet the standards of conduct for Directors” or be refused compensation for five months and ultimately disqualified and removed from office, according to the news release.
The current Board of Directors is comprised of District 1 representative Suzanne Parmer; District 2representative Carl Reideman; District 3 representative Jeff Lawrence; District 4 representative Steve AmRhein; District 5 representative Brian Scheidler; District 6 representative Dale Wernke; District 7 representative Jason Barnhorst; and District 8 representative Michael Brelage.
Lawrence’s post ends in 2022 unless further action is taken to remove him for current alleged violations.
Directors serve 3-year terms and are re-elected in staggered fashion, therefore Districts 1 and 3 will be re-elected in 2022; Districts 2,4, and 5 will be re-elected in 2024, and 6, 7 and 8 will be re-elected in 2024.
According to the DCREMC bylaws, a director for the DCREMC must comply with the following general qualifications :
(1) be an individual;
(2) have the capacity to enter legally binding contracts;
(3) be lawfully present in the United States of America;
(4) not have been previously removed or disqualified as a Director;
(5) while a Director, and during the five years immediately before becoming a Director, not be convicted of, or plead guilty to, a felony;
(6) before becoming a Director, graduate from high school or earn an equivalent degree or certification;
(7) except as otherwise provided by the Board for good cause, attend at least two-thirds of all Board Meetings during each twelve- month period following the annual meeting of the members; and
(8) comply with any other reasonable qualifications determined by the Board, including, but not limited to, the Director Conduct policy and other policies applicable to Directors that are enacted by the Board.
Lawrence could not be reached for comment.
