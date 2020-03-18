GREENSBURG – COVID-19 concerns have changed the way utility companies are doing business.
The Decatur County REMC office is closed to the public until further notice.
The utility has suspended disconnects and penalties through the end of March and will reevaluate as the situation continues.
The company has published a list of ways customers may pay their bills, saying, “We are sensitive to the various ways this crisis is impacting our members, families, and communities. However, we remain committed to serving you and providing reliable service throughout this pandemic. We are in this together.”
Customers of REMC may make bill payments through the following options:
Members may sign up through the website “SmartHub” at www.dcremc.com.
They may call 812-663-3391.
They may pay by mail: REMC, 1430 W Main St, Greensburg, IN 47240
They may pay through the night deposit box at 1430 W. Main Street, Greensburg.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.