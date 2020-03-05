GREENSBURG – Decatur County REMC recently recognized 12 local organizations upon receiving Operation Roundup grant funds from the DCREMC Community Trust.
DCREMC CEO Brett Abplanalp thanked each organization for their contributions and efforts throughout the community.
“DCREMC is proud to support our communities. One of our cooperative principles is concern for the community, and our members demonstrate their commitment to giving back and making an impact through this program,” Abplanalp said.
Each organization shared information about their purpose and the project or program in which the Operation Roundup funds will support.
Organizations receiving funding this cycle include Delaware Community Volunteer Fire Department, Marion Township Volunteer Fire Department, Decatur County Fireman’s Association, New Directions of Decatur County, FLASH (Free Lunch All Summer, Hooray!), Greensburg Bread of Life, Greensburg High School, Decatur County Parks and Recreation Department, Decatur County 4 Kids, Inc. – Prevent Child Abuse, Girls Inc., Speranza House, and Adams Township Volunteer Fire Department.
Operation Roundup is a member-funded trust established to support local charitable organizations serving DCREMC members and communities. When DCREMC members round up their bill to the next whole dollar each month, they are making a direct impact in their community.
With DCREMC’s Operation Roundup, a little change can do a lot. Since the program was established in 1999, DCREMC has awarded 260 grants totaling more than $489,000.
Operation Roundup information and grant applications can be found at dcremc.com.
Non-profit organizations can apply for the next grant cycle by July 31, 2020.
Decatur County REMC, located in Greensburg, is a member owned electric distribution cooperative serving 6,500+ members in Bartholomew, Decatur, Franklin, Jennings, Ripley, and Rush counties. For more information about the cooperative, visit dcremc.com.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.