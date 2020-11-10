ARLINGTON - Arlington East Hill Cemetery, located east of Arlington on US Highway 52, is holding a drive-thru from 3 to 5 p.m. on Veterans Day to recognize and honor the men and women that served our country. Veterans Day is a time to remember the 383 veterans buried in our cemetery. We do not want COVID-19 and the election to take away the opportunity to remember these brave men and women.
The COVID-19 guidelines make it more difficult to hold a service honoring these veterans. Rather than hold a service this year, we decided to give families and friends the opportunity to say thank you by driving through the cemetery and seeing all of the American Flags that have been placed by the Boy Scouts on all of the veterans grave sites.
Hopefully, everyone in the United States will take the time to remember all of the veterans that served our country.
More information regarding the Arlington East Hill Cemetery and the Honor Park can be found on our website: www.arlingtoneasthillcemetery.com.
-Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.