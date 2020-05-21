GREENSBURG - Greensburg American Legion Post 129's annual Memorial Day ceremony in South Park Cemetery has been cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Post leadership and the Daily News recognize the following Decatur County veterans who passed away since last Memorial Day (2019).
This list was compiled by Mike Clark, a member of the Decatur County Honor Guard.
The individuals who compile and maintain this list strive for accuracy and completeness. Several newspapers, as well as other sources, are used to gather the information, but occasionally someone is missed. Those involved offer their sincere apologies if a loved one or friend is not on this list and assure you that no one was omitted intentionally.
Edward Frederick Diewert, Charles William Kramer, Kenneth Lee Bruner, Sheldon L. Abbott, James A. Meyer, Raymond Buening, Donald Stillabower, Larry Delmar Sanders, Rollin Peele, Dr. James C. Miller, Robert W. Baker, Michael Smith, Earl D. “Dutch” Imel, Bernard W. Tabor, Paul Richey, Charlie Eugene Shaw Sr.
Stanley W. Shaw, Albert F. Naderman, Charles Edward Sanders, Robert E. Middendorf, Ronald R. Johnson, Mark Murray, Hubert Raver, Ernest “Ernie” Bailey, Charles E. Shirk, Edgar R. Maudlin, John Wayne Land, Ralph C. Leppert, Steven Dale Myers, Theodore E. Evans, Sterling L. Teasley Sr., Joseph Thomas Fuentes, Larry Dale Hersley, Chester “Chet” Weckop, Owen Wilson, David Artmeier, Cecil L. Ruble, Harold J. Klosterkemper, James J. Blankman.
E. Mitchell Evans, Adam S. Idlewine Jr., Paul O. Ricke, Paul B. Lecher, Donnie Sebastian, Hobert H. Denney, Fred T. Shoopman, Kenneth C. Pumphrey, Charles A. Sidell, Jerry L. Bower, Roman M. Johannigman, Ritchie Elkins, J. Howard Ernestes, Clarence Lee Wills, Robert P. Rust, Maurice Wolford, Charles L. Hocker Jr., William L. Baumgartner, Richard Sallee, Michael William Harmon, Robert D. Wright, Robert Lee Bostic, Alfred W. “Pete” Barhorst, Jackie Mason Higginbotham Sr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.