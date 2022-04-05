RUSHVILLE — Mark your calendar for May 14 and make plans to visit the Rushville Eagles Lodge, 221 W. First Street, for an evening of music, food and celebrating the life and memories of Dennis Rhoades, all while helping raise funds to assist two worthy causes.
Rush County resident Dennis Rhoades was diagnosed with melanoma is 2006 and lost his battle with cancer in 2013. His widow, Cathy, decided she would honor his memory by helping others.
“It all started with a pair of slippers,” she previously stated. “During Dennis’s battle, we were in and out of the hospital many times. During one stay we had been there for seven days and I went to the gift shop to buy a pair of slippers. I was visiting a patient when the lady I was talking to said she liked my slippers. I told her they were available in the gift shop for $12 and she said she couldn’t afford them because of her mounting bills.
“Right then, I knew no matter the outcome, we were going to help people someway, somehow. We were blessed with great insurance and I could not wrap my head around having to fight for your life and also having to worry about how you are going to pay for it, not to mention all other living expenses. That’s when the idea of a benefit in Dennis’s memory was born, and we’ve been helping people fighting cancer for the past six years.”
This year’s benefit will feature Ollie's Family BBQ starting at 5 p.m.
At 6:30 p.m., Rush County auctioneer Rusty Harmeyer will host a live auction featuring a wide range of items donated by generous merchants and individuals who share Cathy’s desire to help others in their time of need.
At 9 p.m., former Way Cool/MCA recording artists The Why Store will take to the Eagles stage.
The Why Store can trace its roots back to the late 1980s when the four original members got together at Ball State University in Muncie.
They played local venues to begin with, and as their popularity grew so did their fan base throughout central Indiana and the Midwest.
In 1993, the band independently recorded Welcome to the Why Store. One year later the band recorded Inside the Why Store. Both albums were huge regional successes, and The Why Store began getting attention from record labels. In 1995, The Why Store signed to MCA's subsidiary Way Cool Music for their first major–label effort, a self–titled LP, which was released in 1996.
The song "Lack of Water", the band's most successful single, received steady airplay on Alternative Radio and reached #1 for two weeks on the Billboard AAA charts.
In 1997, The Why Store toured the country opening for John Mellencamp's successful "Mr. Happy Go Lucky" tour, and made an appearance on Late Night with Conan O'Brien.
The band released Two Beasts in June 1998, and in 1999 released the double–disc concert set Live at Midnight.
The Why Store split up in 2000 citing creative differences, though each member has continued onto different projects. Lead singer Chris Shaffer resurrected the band with new members and has continued to play at various venues throughout Indiana and beyond.
Dinner, the auction and the band are all open to the public.
This year’s event will benefit Mary Miller and patients being treated at Rush Memorial Hospital’s Sheehan Cancer Center.
Miller, 46, is married to Kenny Miller, and together they have three children: Morgan Daniels, 19; Kennedy Miller, 13; and Drew Miller, 11.
In February 2021, Mary had a routine mammogram and her doctor told her they found something in her left breast.
After an ultrasound and a biopsy, test results revealed Stage 1 breast cancer.
In March, she had a lumpectomy and two lymph nodes were removed. Cancer was found in of the lymph nodes, so her care team decided it would be best to have a mastectomy.
She had the mastectomy in April, and 20 lymph nodes were removed; fortunately, the lymph nodes were not cancerous. In May, she started chemotherapy.
Mary had an MRI on her back due to back pain she had suffered for a year.
"We found out that cancer in my spine was causing the pain," she said. "My oncologist scheduled a PET scan, and we found out the cancer was also in my ribs, liver and other bones. Infusion chemotherapy was stopped. I started a chemo pill called Ibrance and hormone therapy. In June, I had 10 radiation sessions to my spine, which helped tremendously."
In September, she had a bone scan and CT scan. Both scans showed disease progression, so she stopped the chemo pill and was referred to IU Simon Cancer Center where she started a clinical trial.
"For three weeks, every Monday and Tuesday, I received infusions with one week off," she said. "In November, I had another bone and CT scan. They showed that the cancer was stable, and the treatment was working."
In January 2022, a CT scan showed fluid around her heart and lungs. Mary ended up in the hospital for three days to drain the fluid.
It is believed that the chemo may have caused the fluid," she said.
Treatment was stopped and Mary is waiting to find out her next treatment options are.
As mentioned, a portion of the proceeds from this year's Remembering Rhoades benefit will be given to Miller.
In addition, Cathy Rhoades also makes impromptu visits to the Sheehan Cancer Center at Rush Memorial Hospital after each year’s benefit and distributes cash to those seeking treatment there to do with as they wish.
The 1984 RCHS graduate is very grateful for all the help she receives while helping others.
“I would like to thank Rush County for its support over the years," she previously said. "I am proud of our hometown and how we come together to support each other and those that are in a time of need.”
To donate items for the auction or to make a monetary contribution towards this year’s cause call Cathy Rhoades at 765-570-3656 or Jon Lykins at 765-561-5261.
Also, admission to the event, including the band, is free and open to the public although there is a charge for Ollie's BBQ offerings. Attendees should bring cash for food and drinks.
Harmeyer accepts cash or credit/debit cards for auction items.
