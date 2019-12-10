GREENSBURG – “Wreathes Across America” is scheduled for noon Saturday, Dec. 14 at South Park Cemetery.
Event organizer Leslie Thackery said, “I think it’s the meaning behind the event that is really starting to sink in, and we’re very grateful that Honda decided this year to sponsor 100 wreathes and is going to be serving hot chocolate at South Park during the event.”
Readers may remember when the Daily News reported on how the event began almost 80 years ago when Morrill Worcester, owner of Worcester Wreath Company of Harrington, Maine, was a 12 year old paper boy for the Bangor Daily News.
Worcester won a trip to Washington, D.C that he would never forget, and Arlington National Cemetery made an especially indelible impression on him. This experience followed him throughout his life and successful career, reminding him that his good fortune was due, in large part, to the values of this nation and the veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
In 1992, Worcester Wreath Company found themselves with a surplus of wreaths nearing the end of the holiday season. Remembering his boyhood experience at Arlington, Worcester realized he had an opportunity to honor our country’s veterans. With the aid of Maine Senator Olympia Snowe, arrangements were made for the wreaths to be placed at Arlington in one of the older sections of the cemetery that had been receiving fewer visitors with each passing year.
As plans were underway, a number of other individuals and organizations stepped up to help.
James Prout, owner of trucking company Blue Bird Ranch, Inc., generously provided transportation to Virginia. Volunteers from the American Legion and VFW Posts gathered with members of the community to decorate each wreath with traditional red, hand-tied bows. Members of the Maine State Society of Washington, D.C. helped to organize the wreath-laying, which included a special ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
The annual tribute went on quietly until 2005, when a photo of the stones at Arlington, adorned with wreaths and covered in snow, circulated around the internet. Suddenly, the project received national attention. Thousands of requests poured in from all over the country from people wanting to help, to emulate the Arlington project at their national and state cemeteries, or to simply share their stories and thank Morrill Worcester for honoring our nation’s heroes.
“We’ve been doing this for years, and we are so grateful that so many people have become part of it. Russell Wilhoit is just amazing, and we work together on Find a Grave,” Thackery said.
The local Girl Scouts will be on hand to assist in the service, as will many local friends and families of the fallen and those who remember someone from long ago.
When asked if anyone should be specifically mentioned for their service in making sure this event happens yearly, Thackery said, “There are just too many, and they are all important.”
As mentioned, the event will begin at noon Saturday and the weather will determine the length of the service. More than 600 wreathes will be placed at South Park Cemetery and volunteer help is needed and greatly appreciated. Volunteers are asked to show up at the cemetery.
The service will take place rain or shine.
