GREENSBURG – The Hospital Foundation of Decatur in partnership with the Luke O’Mara Foundation has announced the establishment of a Remembrance Garden, a tranquil space on the east side of the walking trail with stone wall seating, a dry creek bed, rocking chairs, and native plants providing beauty to enjoy in all season.
The garden was locally designed, and a fund to support its creation and continuation on the Decatur County Memorial Hospital campus has been established.
“Miscarriage, stillbirth and infant loss is prevalent in our community and this garden recognizes that and provides the physical space for families to reflect, remember and find comfort in knowing they are not alone,” Amy O’Mara said when asked why the project was important to her and our community. “Losing a child is heart wrenching, an unimaginable loss. People often do not know what to say to you or how to act around you. This leaves you feeling very alone in your grief and how to get through during the darkness. Being close to nature, brings a sense of peace and comfort to your soul.”
“The Remembrance Garden Fund is an important addition to our current walking trail,” said Mandy Lohrum, Director for the Foundation, “and the Foundation is so grateful for generous community members. This garden will impact so many lives in our community and allow for a space to reflect.”
Every contribution made to the new fund will be matched dollar for dollar up to $20,000, and will allow the project to be fully funded.
Giving to the Remembrance Fund allows donors to make a difference in the lives of those in our community. In addition to the creation of the garden, contributions will allow for potential add-ons to the space.
The garden will support the estimated 1 in 4 individuals and families whose lives are affected by the loss of a child.
“The loss never ceases to exist. Over time, you figure out how to manage your new life, but it is always there, and grief can hit you out of nowhere,” O’Mara said. “Having continual supportive resources in our area is most beneficial for those experiencing loss. This would be a vital component in helping with mental health in bereaving families in our community. It could also be a gathering place for families to grieve together the children they never got to know and help in their healing process.”
The Hospital Foundation of Decatur County was founded in 1992 as a 501©3 organization to provide additional financial support for the healthcare initiatives of Decatur County Memorial Hospital.
Donations can be made online at dcmh.net/foundation or through the Foundation office, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg, IN 47240.
For more information, call The Hospital Foundation of Decatur County at 812-663-1220.
