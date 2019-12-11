DECATUR COUNTY — Renovations are still a work in progress within the Decatur County Community Schools district, but tasks are getting done.
As previously reported by the Daily News, the majority of the renovation work has addressed electrical matters, HVAC (heating, ventilation and air-conditioning) and plumbing.
Additionally, the project included replacing flooring where needed. It has been reported that somewhere between 80 to 90 percent of the flooring throughout the district needed replaced. The same applies to ceiling tiles, LED lights and painting.
The renovation of tracks at North Decatur Jr./Sr. High School and South Decatur Jr./Sr. High School are also part of the project
As for the cost of the planned work, they are capped at a maximum of $5 million per school and cannot exceed that number.
“We’re still moving along,” DCCS Superintendent Dr. Jarrod Burns said. “A lot of things are done minus the bathrooms. At the beginning of the new year, we’ll have discussions. We have some work to do, but that’s expected. Some things have to be replaced and repaired. The elementary still needs the bathroom done, which will go into the new year.”
Earlier this year, Burns said delay for the South Decatur bathrooms was due to backorders for tile.
The project also brings HVAC to both high school gymnasiums. Burns has noted previously that neither high school has ever had air-conditioning in their gymnasiums.
Aside from that, HVAC is operational in all four buildings.
“Early next year, we’ll have discussions on punch list items, which items need repaired or worked on,” Burns said. “Right now, it’s up in the air when things will be completed. It’ll all come down to what needs to be worked on and repaired.”
The punch list portion of the projects is essentially the proofing process to make sure everything is as it should be.
This is an ongoing story. The Daily News will provide more information as it becomes available.
