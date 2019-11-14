GREENSBURG - A rare and almost priceless opportunity awaits an art lover at Art on the Square Gallery.
During the Art on the Square monthly reception Friday (Nov. 14), a single ticket will be drawn and the person whose name is written on that ticket will win the painting "Rushing," a scene from one of local artist Judy Glore's many travels depicting rushing water cascading its way through giant rocky formations on a beach.
"Rushing" is just one of Glore's works on display through Friday at the Gallery.
Glore uses watercolors in the most expert fashion to tell a story or relay a feeling experienced while in a beautiful setting; several of her works are on sale at reduced prices until the close of the monthly reception, which runs from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Glore came to Greensburg fresh from Butler College and the John Herron Art School. She worked for almost 30 years, opening young minds to new and exciting ways to express themselves.
"Sometimes, the students would clap when I came into the room to teach," she said. "They loved to create and they loved me as well, and I'm so thankful for that."
As Glore taught, she honed her skills in many media, but most notably in watercolors.
Painting with watercolors is a talent above and beyond painting with oils and acrylics. The science of blending the colors on canvas, using the different water-thinned pigments to create edges and tell stories with light and shadow is something that eludes many who try it.
The average artist understands the exacting techniques watercolors require. Glore has mastered those techniques completely, and the local contemporary art world has recognized that talent. As an example, a street scene painted of the downtown Greensburg area hangs in a gallery in Japan.
Glore was recognized for a country scene she painted that hung in the Indiana Statehouse in 2018.
Art on the Square gallery is open 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; and is closed on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
The drawing for "Rushing" is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday. Registrants do not need to be present to win.
