STATEHOUSE – State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) (left) is presented the Legislator of the Year award from Disabled American Veterans Commander Bob Carnagey Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Marriott East Convention Center in Indianapolis.
Frye, chair of the House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee, was recognized for authoring a new law providing tax relief to active-duty military members and a new law establishing a second Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery in the state.
Frye represents House District 67, which includes portions of Decatur, Jefferson, Jennings and Ripley counties.
Information provided
