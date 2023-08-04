WASHINGTON – Congresswoman Erin Houchin (R-Ind.-09) is recognizing her first Ninth District summer interns in the Washington, D.C. office. Adam Longstreth and Jacob Crosley joined the office for a nine-week internship.
“This summer Adam and Jacob got an up-close look at the work of Congress. I’m grateful for their hard work and dedication serving as our very first interns in Washington for the Ninth District. Their contributions have made a significant impact for folks back home, and I have no doubt that their futures will be filled with countless possibilities,” Houchin said.
Longstreth is a rising junior from Batesville attending Indiana University in Bloomington.
“I wanted to intern in an office where I felt like the work I did would benefit others, and I felt like working in Rep. Houchin’s office would be the perfect opportunity. I am grateful to have been in a position in which I can serve my fellow Hoosiers. My hometown of Batesville is a town of kind and hardworking people, and I am glad to have been able to serve it and the many other towns within the district comprised of similarly kind-hearted Hoosiers,” Longstreth said.
Crosley is a graduate student from Fishers attending Indiana University in Bloomington.
“This summer taught me that politics isn’t a one man show, but a team effort,” Crosley said. “As a seventh generation Hoosier, it was an honor to serve Indiana. It meant bringing Hoosier and Midwestern values to DC; that is, staying true to the voter base while being neighborly to people on both sides of the aisle.”
The Hoosier students assisted the legislative and communications staff with daily projects and constituent services.
Houchin is now accepting internship applications for the fall, spring, and summer sessions. Interested students can visit Houchin.House.Gov or call (202) 225-5315.
“I would absolutely recommend interning in Rep. Houchin’s office to other Hoosier students. I believe that this opportunity would be informative and fulfilling for students wishing to learn more about U.S. government and support our state,” Longstreth said.
