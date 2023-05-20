WASHINGTON – During National Police Week, Congresswoman Erin Houchin (R-Ind.-09) spoke on the House floor in support of police officers.
During the speech, Congresswoman Houchin expressed her support for the package of bills supporting law enforcement up for a vote this week.
The remarks follow her visit to the National Law Enforcement Memorial to pay her respects last week.
“It’s important that the American people see us supporting law enforcement as we debate and vote on this week’s police bills, and throughout the 118th Congress," she said. “I’m in awe of the incredible work they do to keep us safe, as they agree to take the oath to ‘Protect and Serve’ knowing that does not guarantee them a safe return to their families at the end of the day. I saw the true weight of this when I visited the National Law Enforcement Memorial last Thursday. The memorial displayed name, after name, after name of those who didn’t return home. Too many names. One of those names of fallen officers was Officer Benton Bertram from Charlestown, Indiana. To see his name surrounded by so many selfless, brave heroes puts it in perspective. They didn’t run from danger, they ran towards it. With unwavering gratitude, we won’t forget their sacrifice.”
Last week, Congresswoman Houchin visited the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C. with Speaker McCarthy to honor fallen officers.
