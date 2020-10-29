RUSHVILLE - An effort to make sure East Hill Cemetery remains a shining example of a beautiful garden-style final resting place for loved ones continues, and those involved welcome all the help they can get.
The cemetery lost nearly 30 trees when a severe thunderstorm with high winds rolled through Rush County on June 6 of this year. Several trees that are more than 100 years old are still standing, but were either damaged by the storm or are in a deteriorating condition due to their age.
"We want to preserve, maintain, and replenish the trees and fauna in our beautiful cemetery," East Hill Cemetery Superintendent James White said.
So far, 12 trees have been replaced by East Hill staff, volunteers who donated money, and cemetery board members.
"We are immensely grateful for the outpouring of volunteer help and donations," cemetery administrator Heather Acton said. "We spent thousands of dollars for tree removal and damage cleanup after the storm."
Insurance did not cover those costs.
"We have been very fortunate to be able to use monies from donations and memorials for tree replacement thus far," White said.
"Also, East Hill general funds paid for some of the clean-up costs. Since we are a not for profit cemetery organization, these donations are most welcome, essential, and tax deductible," Acton added.
Moving forward, the plan is to plant more trees.
"We intend to replace trees every year in order to maintain the beauty of our cemetery," White said. "We will continue planting this fall until the weather prevents us from doing so."
Even though the June 6 storm caused a great deal of costly damage to the cemetery, it also provided an opportunity to assess its native and non-native plants.
With the assistance of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and other organizations that have surveyed the cemetery, the plan is to replace the non-native trees and invasive plants with native trees and plants over time as the non-natives die out.
The board is also planning a comprehensive inventory and long-term plan with the help of a trained arborist.
"Funds are still needed," Acton said. "We have several trees that are very old and need to be replaced. The ongoing upkeep and preservation of the cemetery as a garden cemetery is quite costly. For instance, a young healthy tree can cost $300 or more. With the help of donors who gave money for tree replacement, we have been able to start the replacement of these trees."
Donations can be mailed to: East Hill Cemetery, 704 E. Ind. 44, Rushville, IN 46173.
Donations may also be dropped off during office hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; closed Friday, Saturday and Sunday with the exception of the first Saturday of every month, when the office is open from 9 a.m. to noon.
Giving money for a tree in memory of a loved one is another way people can donate.
Volunteers are also needed to assist in planting native plants, cleaning monuments, and other matters such as putting flags on veterans graves each Memorial Day in coordination with veterans organizations.
A Volunteer Day is being planned for the spring. Details will be announced when they are finalized.
