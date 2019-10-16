GREENSBURG – A female prisoner escaped while in transit from Jefferson County to the Decatur County Jail Wednesday afternoon, according to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department.
According to Decatur County Sheriff Dave Durant, Erica Stidham, 36, escaped from custody at approximately 12:10 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 421 at CR 280 S. The prisoner was apprehended at 1:38 p.m., he said.
Durant said Decatur County is housing Stidham for Jefferson County.
The sheriff also said a perimeter was set up in the area where Stidham allegedly escaped.
Durant said Greensburg Police Department officer Mitch Tuttle and his K-9, Hercules, located the prisoner and she was then taken into custody without issue.
Durant said she now faces a preliminary charge of escape, which is a felony, in addition to any of the charge or charges she originally faced.
“This [Stidham’s capture] was another example of the cooperation and teamwork we have with all of the agencies in Decatur County,” Durant said.
Durant also lauded the Indiana State Police as well as Shelby County and Jefferson County law enforcement personnel for providing assistance.
