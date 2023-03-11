GREENSBURG – Decatur County Republican Party Chairman Nathan W. Harter has announced details regarding an upcoming party caucus to choose someone to complete Decatur County District 1 Commissioner Charles “Chuck” Emsweller’s term following his unexpected death February 28.
At the same caucus, those involved will be asked to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Brenda Dwenger as Decatur County Republican Party Treasurer.
“As the duly elected chairman of any caucus held by the Decatur County Republican Party, I, Nathan W. Harter IV, Decatur County GOP Chairman, under the rules of the Indiana Republican Party, call a caucus of the party,” Harter stated in a news release.
The caucus will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at the Emergency Operations Center, 315 S. Ireland Street, Greensburg.
To be considered, interested parties must submit by 4:59 p.m. Monday, March 27:
1. A notarized form CEB-5 to: Nate Harter, 506 E. Washington St., Greensburg, IN 47240; or by email to nharter10@gmail.com.
2. Commissioner candidates must reside in Fugit, Saltcreek or Washington Township.
Harter states that he will mail this notice by first class U.S. Mail or hand deliver it to all persons eligible to participate in the caucus by March 20, 2023, which is at least 10 days prior to the caucus.
Questions may be sent to Harter at the previously listed email address.
