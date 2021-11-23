GREENSBURG — As the duly elected chairman of any caucus held by the Decatur County Republican Party, Nathan W. Harter IV, Decatur County GOP Chairman, under the rules of the Indiana Republican Party, has called a caucus of the party and designated the duly elected vice chairman, Deanna L. Burkart, to conduct the caucus referenced below.
The caucus is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, December 3, 2021, at Republican Party Headquarters, 109 S. Broadway Street, Greensburg. It’s being called for the purpose of filling the vacancy left by the passing of Larry Meyer, Decatur County Council, District 4.
To be considered, interested parties must submit by 7 p.m. November 30, 2021, a form CEB-5 to 5699 S. CR 550 E., Greensburg, IN 47240 or to dburkart16@gmail.com.
