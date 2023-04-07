RUSHVILLE - The Rush County Schools Board of Trustees has voted in favor of combining Rushville Elementary School (RES) East and RES West into one large elementary school with the name Rushville Elementary School. The change will take effect with the start of the 2023/2024 school year.
"After much discussion and deliberation on this topic, I would like to thank all stakeholders for their opinions," Superintendent Jim Jameson said at Tuesday's meeting. "It is my recommendation to the board to move forward with making RES East and West into one elementary school."
The two schools, which are housed under the same roof on Rushville's north side, operated as one school for many years, splitting when the new elementary schools in Arlington and Milroy opened just a few years ago in an effort to keep student enrollment at the corporation's elementary schools more consistent with each other.
RES West Principal Julie Innis and RES East Principal Erin Tilley issued a letter of explanation to parents of RESE and RESW students that has been appearing on social media this week.
It states that the two principals met with Rush County Schools Superintendent Jim Jameson and the school board to review feedback from the RCS Climate Audit which included staff, parents and students, and met with staff and administrators to discuss questions and concerns and gather additional feedback before arriving at the decision to re-combine the two schools.
Prior to the two schools combining, grades one to three were instructed in one end of the building and grades four to six were instructed in the other end with students sharing the library in the center of the school.
The letter from the two principals states, in part: "Rush County Schools is committed to ensuring positive educational experiences for students and families ... [and is] examining all aspects of our organization to put into action plans that will prepare students for success today and in the future."
According to Innis and Tilley, this move is a step towards becoming a High Reliability school system through RCS's collaboration with Marzano Research. According to Marzano's website, a high reliability school is a school that takes proactive steps to prevent failure and ensure success. The framework is based on decades of research into high-reliability organizations.
To ensure all questions are answered and input is received, parents are invited to a meeting of the RES PTG (Parent Teachers Group) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, in the RES East gym.
That meeting will include a question/answer session with school staff and administrators as well as Superintendent Jameson and members of the school board.
