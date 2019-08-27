GREENSBURG — Several firefighters from the Greensburg Fire Department, along with firefighters from Sugar Creek, Seymour and Liberty Township Fire Departments, recently took part in a rope rescue technician course.
The course started off with learning the basics about ropes and knots, moving into more advanced topics such as mechanical advantage systems and rigging from high point anchor systems. By the end of the class, the firefighters were preforming water tower and grain bin simulated rescues.
At the end of day six, they were offered a written test through the Indiana Department of Homeland Security to become Rope Rescue Technicians.
By his own confession, Chuck Gunter is not what he calls a “death by PowerPoint” kind of instructor.
“How many of the classes have we all been to where the instructor put up a PowerPoint presentation and then read it to you? I can’t stand that, and that’s not how I like to teach,” Gunter said. “But I’ve always enjoyed spreading the knowledge that I’ve learned from 20-plus years on the force, and I hope I’m giving those guys good information.”
Receiving a grant from REMC with which to buy some swift-water equipment and having very few firemen trained in swift-water rescue, Gunter decided to take matters in his own hands and prepare the men for their eventual swift-water rescue course.
“They have to have medical first-aid training that they get from the state, and then they have the First Responder course, then they have to have rope training,” he explained.
With two levels to the course — Operations level (pulling a victim up from a narrow incline in a “Spokes basket”) and Professional level — the training began each of the six days with knot tying.
“Each rope we use has to have a 9000 pound tensile strength. So typically, the failures happen from a poorly tied rope, a bad anchor or the rope got cut,” Gunter said. “We like to have a firetruck as an anchor. They weigh approximately 300,000 pounds, so that’s a fairly reliable anchor. But when that’s not available, we choose more than three or four smaller anchors. Redundancy is what saves lives. If one rope snaps, then the others catch you.”
As an example, he said that rather than using one small tree as an anchor, a cluster of small trees provides added safety.
“When you’re using a rope rescue, there’s any of a hundred ways to do it. When we’re pulling a guy off a grain bin and he’s unconscious, we have to be creative. We have to sometimes be able to tie those ropes and attach harnesses from upside down. You would be surprised how hard it is to tie a knot backwards or upside down,” he said. “And when we were doing rope rescue exercises on the blue bridge at the park, I was amazed how they can tie a knot on the north side, but when it’s reversed it’s much harder, sometimes even impossible, for them.”
Gunter said that overall, he thinks everyone left with some really good information.
“I think that when they left here, they could’ve taken all the knowledge and instantly dealt with a highly technical situation. Six weeks later that information would be gone,” he said. “That’s why every morning of the training we’d review the knot tying. There’s no requirement to stay current, but they’ve got to remember how to tie the knots. So we tied knots around firetrucks, hanging upside down, from trees, from the bridge, from the water tower, hanging underneath the bridge upside down. We tied knots for six days. It’s that important!”
Gunter said the biggest part of teaching is understanding your audience and how to reach them.
“All in all, these firefighters were great to have in class. They were hard working men, eager to get dirty and learn, and our communities are now better served because of these firefighters who are willing to go above the call of duty and get educated with a skill set that few have,” Gunter finished.
