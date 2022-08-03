BATESVILLE — An online auction of 20 reserved parking spaces at Batesville High School will be hosted by the Batesville Community Education Foundation in early August, according to foundation executive director Anne Wilson.
This fundraising event will feature 16 reserved student spaces near the back entrance of the school for use only during the school day. Four additional spaces will be available 24 hours a day as a service to those fans or families who would like a dedicated place to park no matter the time of day. All spaces will be reserved until the end of the 2022-2023 school year.
“It’s a service to our students and fans, plus a fundraiser for BCEF, rolled into one,” Wilson explained. “Other schools have been very successful with this type of event. Since we are the only local nonprofit dedicated solely to the Batesville public schools, it seemed fitting for us to offer this at BHS."
The online auction opens at 6 a.m. Friday, August 12, and closes at 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 17.
The event can be found at www.biddingowl.com/BatesvilleCommunityEducat or information and a link is also available at www.BatesvilleEducationFoundation.org.
Student spaces are only to be used from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on school days but will available for the public to use after those times, such as during a school event.
“With so many BHS students leaving campus during the school day for mentorship opportunities or for Ivy Tech classes, these reserved spots are in a perfect location,” Wilson said. “We’ve set the minimum bid on the student-only spots to $100 for the whole school year. That’s about 55 cents per day.”
Four other Bulldog reserved spaces, available 24/7, will be auctioned off. Two of these are located near the student spots. Two others will be located near the football and track and field venues once the construction is complete.
“Since these spots will be reserved 24 hours a day, they will start out at a minimum bid of $200 for the school year,” Wilson said. “The two near Door N would be perfect for a Bulldog family with a BHS student. The student could use the spot during the school day, and the family could use it when coming to view sporting events or musical concerts, when it would be convenient to have dedicated parking. The other two Bulldog reserved spots will be near the back of the BHS parking lot for Bulldog fans to use."
BCEF requests that all bidder be at least 18 years of age.
Registration on the auction website will be required in order to bid. In addition, bidders must choose the exact spot(s) on which to place a bid and can sign up to receive alerts if they are outbid.
“We encourage people to visit our website at www.BatesvilleEducationFoundation.org to see the maps of the different parking space locations,” Wilson said. “Flexibility is recommended. If the bid on the original spot you wanted goes higher than you are willing to pay, take a look at the other spots."
