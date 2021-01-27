Resources available for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault

BATESVILLE – Safe Passage Inc. provides assistance to all victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Ripley, Franklin, Dearborn, Switzerland, Jefferson and Ohio Counties.
“Our primary mission is to assist those in both domestic violence and sexual assault (situations) find safety and support,” Safe Passage, Inc. Director of Community-Based Programs Cari Kettman said.
Kettman oversees all programming across Safe Passage’s service area. She provided a message for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
“You deserve to feel safe and there is support out there. You are not alone,” Kettman said.
Local resources
Safe Passage, Inc. operates a 24/7 helpline, which can be reached at 877-733-1990. The organization can be contacted online at www.safepassageinc.org.
All of Safe Passage’s services are free and confidential.
Safe Passage operates a 30 bed shelter in Batesville. The shelter has a residential director who oversees all day to day operations.
“It (the shelter) is a huge assist because, when finding safety and security in a time where domestic violence has occured, the biggest stressor is where are we going to go?,” Kettman said. “What we find in domestic violence, more often than not, is the survivors have been stripped of not just friends, family and a support system but also their self worth. With a lack of confidence, resources and support, our shelter steps in to provide at least that stop.”
The organization employs case managers to provide resources to victims of domestic violence in each county it serves.
Safe Place is the sexual assault division of Safe Passage. Safe Place employes a specialized team to provide vital resources for survivors of sexual assault.
Safe Place’s helpline can be reached at 1-812-932-SAFE (7233). Contact Safe Place online at www.safeplaceforhope.org.
Safe Passage also operates outreach offices in Jefferson County and Dearborn County.
Information about domestic violence and sexual assault
Domestic violence cases and their intensity have increased significantly throughout Indiana during the past year.
“Indiana has seen, and we just verified this last week, a 102 percent increase in homicides related to domestic violence since March, which was the start of the pandemic,” Kettman said.
Drug and alcohol use have also increased in the state.
Kettman said power and control are the root of both domestic violence and sexual assault and it is important not to excuse abusive behavior.
Kettman has heard people make excuses for perpetrators by saying they were under the influence of alcohol or were stressed by other factors.
“No doubt those are aggravators, but we want to be careful not to excuse the behavior,” Kettman said. “It is rooted in power and control.”
It is important to recognize warning signs of domestic violence, which include:
Consistent accusations, blame or criticism
Isolation or cutting off friends and family
Low self-esteem
Insisting what someone should wear
Clothes that don’t match the season
Control of money or employment
Excuses for injuries or the perpetrator
Punching walls
Throwing objects
Hurting animals
The toughest challenge for Safe Passage during the pandemic has been reaching victims of abuse who have been isolated
“The biggest challenge is trying to reach people in silence,” Kettman said. “It’s great if we could be sure that all of our families and community members have access to the internet and have a means for technology. We know that’s not the case especially in some of our outlying, very rural areas.”
Kettman said Safe Passage has also created an atmosphere where more men are feeling comfortable coming forward as victims of domestic violence.
How to help
At this time the local community can best support Safe Passage Inc. through monetary donations. The organization hopes to allow the help of volunteers once the pandemic subsides.
“The pandemic has affected our volunteer program. We are like everyone else trying to adhere to the county health department’s guidelines,” Kettman said. “We have a lot of respect for what their job has been like over the past year. Once we get past this time, we will resume more hands-on volunteering. Really the monetary donations right now would be a huge assist.”
To donate, call Safe Passage’s 24/7 hotline at 877-733-1990 or visit its website at https://safepassageinc.org/.
History
Safe Passage was founded in 1997 by Jane Yorn and two other women who wanted to help their friend who was living under the threat of domestic violence, according to the organization’s website.
They soon realized Southeast Indiana didn’t have adequate resources to assist victims of domestic violence and founded Safe Passage Inc. to address this need.
Safe Passage Inc. has served more than 14,000 victims of abuse since its inception.
