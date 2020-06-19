BATESVILLE – The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce has a variety of resources and programs in place to help area businesses get back on track and be successful.
"The #OneBatesvilleStrong Program was developed by the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce and local business sponsors with the sole purpose of supporting those in our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic," reveals Tricia Miller, BACC executive director. "The program enables customers to put dollars into the hands of their favorite businesses while also providing assistance to those affected by this crisis.
"The program is really quite simple. Buy 1, Give 1. When you purchase #OneBatesvilleStrong gift certificates through our website (BatesvilleIN.com) or call the chamber office at 812-934-3101, a portion of your purchase will be matched through our chamber sponsors. The idea is to get money flowing back into local businesses – 100% goes to the business who may be experiencing a dramatic reduction in revenues, while at the same time providing assistance to families and small business owners.
"We have partnered with the Batesville Area Resource Center to create the One Batesville Task Force, which launched the One Batesville Community Response Fund. The fund will provide emergency financial relief to support local small businesses and families who have lost significant income. The One Batesville Task Force Grant Committee has awarded approximately $15,000 so far .... By purchasing the #OneBatesvilleStrong gift certificates, you are providing financial relief."
She reports, "Our slogan, 'Together we Thrive,' has helped us partner with the Ripley County Chamber of Commerce, Ripley County Economic Development Corp., Ripley County Tourism Bureau, the city of Batesville, Ripley County Health Department and Ripley County commissioners to show that we are here to help reopen, rebuild and recover and together we will thrive!
"The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce’s website and Facebook group has updates and information in the wake of COVID-19. We are collecting resources for the community and businesses. We will continue to make changes and update resources as we receive them. Our slogan is to remind our community and surrounding communities that we will get through this crisis if we all work together." More information can be found at https://batesvillein.com/wp-content/uploads/TogetherWeThrive-Campaign-Final2.pdf.
Some of the challenges business are struggling with are "not having enough staff to reopen and adapting the guidelines – Some were confusing, and we had to ask for guidance from our local health department because regulations were not clear," Miller points out.
Business owners have been asking for help with "getting awareness out to the public that they are following the safety guidelines." They also ask that community members "be patient and understanding with the guidelines that they must follow."
She reveals all businesses "have a plan in place. We also provided them with a back-to-business toolkit."
"The businesses are seeing more folks out, but the community confidence level is still moderately low. We are now in Stage 4 and businesses are hoping that more and more people start to get out of their homes a little more. They understand that safety comes first, and this is a process that will take time. The businesses are ready and excited to fully reopen."
"Please shop local and support them during this crisis. Remember our local businesses over the years have donated or sponsored sports teams, clubs, school events and nonprofit organizations. Now they need your help in supporting them .... You can buy gift cards or order takeout if you are not comfortable going out yet." She stresses, "The businesses have a COVID-19 plan in place. They are practicing social distancing, and they have a cleaning schedule."
Shop local
"We are excited to launch Bingo Business," Miller reveals. From now until July 31, individuals can pick up a card at the BACC office, 301 Shopping Village, Batesville, or at participating businesses "that are listed on our website and Facebook group."
"It's very simple to play. Make a purchase for $10 or more and businesses will initial their space. You can play for one or two bingos or go for the coverall. Total prize giveaways are worth over $500 in #OneBatesvilleStrong gift certificates." All entries must be returned to the BACC office by July 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.