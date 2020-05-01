DECATUR COUNTY – Decatur County Farm Bureau, Inc. board members have decided to reach beyond their designated voting membership for response to their annual policy survey, which is now underway.
This year’s annual policy survey addresses six local issues.
A first in Decatur County Farm Bureau’s history, the county FB board of directors is including the opportunity for local folks who are not Farm Bureau members to also weigh in on the six policy issues. Patty Lange Fischer, president of Decatur County Farm Bureau, Inc. explains, “Our board of directors would like to include a broader audience to feel the pulse on these local issues that impact our friends, family and neighbors, whether or not they are voting Farm Bureau members.”
Lange Fischer went on to explain that while the response from the public at large is very important to Farm Bureau and the organization is purposely requesting input, it is only the voting and paid Decatur County Farm Bureau members whose votes on the survey can be officially counted. However, knowing the response of the public at large helps FB determine if the organization is truly on the right track.
The six questions are listed below with the response being to approve, oppose, or abstain. Those wishing to weigh in with their thoughts may submit an email reply by scanning the survey or simply addressing the question by number reference in the email with their response.
Email reply for non FB voting members must include respondent’s name. Email the survey to patty@Langelandfarms.com or Decatur County Farm Bureau Vice-President and Policy Development Chairman Don Yager at donyager@rocketmail.com.
FB POLICY SURVEY
Please indicate your choice by clearly circling Support, Oppose, or Abstain. Additional opportunity for response is at the end of the survey. Some information is provided as clarification on the survey question. Ranking the importance (to you) of these proposed policy recommendations is also requested. One being most important and six being least.
1) Support Oppose Abstain – Building new towers in Decatur County to expand broadband service.
Information: New technology will improve broadband reception being able to penetrate areas that are more heavily wooded. Using the new technology will likely require building more towers. WATCH COMMUNICATION [having received a grant to do so] is currently working in Decatur County to improve broadband.
2) Support Oppose Abstain – Maintaining the building permit setback for Confined Feeding Operations (CFO) at current Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) approved permit requirement of 660 feet.
Information: Currently the county zoning regulation of 660 feet setback is in agreement with IDEM permit rules and with that distance measured from building to building.
3) Support Oppose Abstain – Maintain the current “2-way set back” as a county zoning regulation for any new building permit – residential, industrial, agriculture.
Information: Current new building permits are required to have the reciprocal “two way set back”; this is defined as the required distance (“set back”) of use A from use B is the same as from use B to use A. For example: A livestock facility cannot be built closer to a house than a house to a livestock facility.
- 4) Support Oppose Abstain – BEX Farms/Decatur Hills proposed landfill expansion in Decatur County. (Decatur County landfill)
Information: Information is available addressing this proposal in the local media. Refer to www.greensburgdailynews.com and search for “landfill.” Other resources would be the Decatur County Commissioners and members of the Area Planning Commission. Their contact information is found on the Decatur County, Indiana web page, or call the courthouse.
5) Support Oppose Abstain – Expansion for Greensburg Municipal Airport.
Information: Current Indiana Farm Bureau policy: Land Use Planning 18B “we oppose extraterritorial jurisdiction of cities and towns, including buffer zones, surface and sub-surface water and minerals.” The Greensburg Municipal Airport is located on county zoned land and is not currently part of Greensburg municipality jurisdiction.
6) Support Oppose Abstain – Upgrade current buildings and general facilities at Decatur County Fairgrounds.
Information: Decatur County Farm Bureau, Inc. is one of the largest financial supporters of the 4-H program at the Decatur County 4-H fair. Farm Bureau, along with the Decatur County Homemakers organizations, was also instrumental in building the Farm & Home Center building at the fairgrounds in 1974. In the past, Farm Bureau members have indicated they have been favorable to upgrading the fairground facilities. Note: The buildings at the fairground are not owned by Decatur County Farm Bureau, Inc.; therefore upgrades are not funded directly through Decatur County Farm Bureau, Inc., but through the fair board, county funds, and other funding.
Information provided by DCFBI
