GREENSBURG – Mayor Joshua Marsh and members of the Greensburg Board of Works discussed the city’s response to a recent water main break on N. Broadway Street during a June 13 meeting.
The mayor first thanked “the water team who worked through the night, non-stop, 30-some hours to get a massive water line repaired,” noting that “without them, we wouldn’t have been back online as quickly as we were.”
Council member Glenn Tebbe also thanked the Water Department team, but asked about a better way of notifying the community when such an emergency occurs.
“We did notify dispatch at midnight when the [Boil Water] Advisory was put into place,” Marsh said. “We also did notify Emergency Management, who sends out the text message alerts. Our staff in the utility office isn’t in at midnight, nor can they send that at midnight, so we relied on EMA. That message was delayed.”
The mayor said EMA has a new notification system, but it has not yet been implemented. The new system would allow central dispatch to send out emergency notification texts, improving the situation because personnel at central dispatch are on duty 24 hours a day seven days a week. He added that the alert system available at the utilities’ office is limited in what it can do and how many people it can reach.
John Bryant with the Veridus Group provided an update on the municipal complex project, which is progressing.
Road closures for the Tri-Kappa July 4 parade were presented and approved.
Road closures for the Caleb’s Cause 5K run/walk, which is held the same weekend as the Fall Festival, were presented. Roads will not be closed, but local law enforcement will direct traffic at crossings.
Road closures for the fair parade were presented and approved.
Fire Chief Nathan Stoermer opened the sealed bids for the department’s Dodge Charger. Mayor Marsh requested the Board take the bids under advisement, saying, “I may have found a second use,” for the Charger, “as part of city operations that would require a normal passenger car,” which doesn’t necessarily have to be new. The bids were tabled.
John Hullman made a grass violation appeal for 300 E. First Street. Hullman has completed the appeals form and requests the city reverse the grass violation.
“I rectified this situation,” Hullman said, “I mowed my grass the day before I got the letter and I mowed my grass three weeks before. I do not understand why I got the letter, but I would like to get the violation reversed.”
Hullman said his lawnmower and weed eater broke down during the three weeks in which he didn’t mow the yard. The penalty Hullman would have faced would have covered a three year span, and the Board felt that was harsh for a single violation. The ordinance outlining grass violation penalties is currently under review.
Street Commissioner Mark Klosterkemper presented a summary of the most recent “heavy trash” day. Trash volume was down by approximately 100 tons due to the elimination of construction debris from what was collected. All routes were completed during regular work hours with no overtime, he said.
