FRANKLIN COUNTY — INDOT contractor Paul H. Rohe Company began milling operations on Ind. 229 last week in Franklin County as part of a $700,000 resurface project located north of I-74 near Batesville and Oldenburg.
Milling is now complete in Batesville and began early Monday near Oldenburg.
Paving is scheduled to begin Wednesday in Batesville, followed by Oldenburg upon completion.
Lane closures with flaggers will be in effect along the route.
Paving is expected to finish by Aug. 23, with the entire project complete by mid-September, weather permitting.
Motorists are encouraged to slow down and use caution in and near all work zones.
Follow @INDOTSoutheast on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe to text and email alerts about INDOT projects and services at alerts.indot.in.gov.
Learn about highway work zones and other traffic alerts at indot.carsprogram.org, 1-800-ROAD (7623) or 511 from a mobile phone.
– Information provided by INDOT
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.