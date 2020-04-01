DECATUR COUNTY — Work is expected to begin next week on a $9.7 million asphalt resurface contract on I-74 in Decatur County.
A nine-mile section of the interstate will be patched, milled and repaved between Greensburg and New Point.
Both day and nighttime lane closures will be in effect beginning on or after Monday, April 6.
A 55 mph speed restriction (when flashing) will also be in place.
The contract was awarded to Dave O'Mara Contractor Inc. in January and is expected to be complete by the end of September.
Motorists should slow down, watch for slowed and/or stopped traffic, and drive distraction-free through all work zones.
All work is weather dependent.
