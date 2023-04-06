GREENSBURG – Westport Christian Church will host “Resurrection Sunday Worship” at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 9, in the South Decatur Elementary gymnasium.
Doors open at 9 a.m. for greeting and fellowship with worship starting at 10 a.m.
“We want to provide a place for those who’ve never been to a church worship, or they’ve not been for a very long time and don’t have a church to attend,” Westport Christian Church Family and Youth Pastor George Willette said. “We want to give them a place to go in the community and just worship Jesus. There are quite a few in the community not attending church anywhere.”
This is the second year for the event. Nearly 300 people attended last year’s gathering.
The event is not promoted as an Easter service, but it is the product of at least two men who have very clear ideas of what they want the service to mean.
“We want to intentionally preach about, lift up and celebrate the resurrection of our Lord Jesus,” Willette said, adding that the event is to bring clarity into a world that’s lost and doesn’t understand church anymore and to show the unchurched specifically why those attending gather.
Westport Christian Church Lead Pastor Mike Bartlett explains it from a historical perspective.
“Only until about a thousand years after the church was founded [did we celebrate] Christmas,” Bartlett said, “but they always celebrated the resurrection of Jesus, our Lord and Savior. That tells me the birth fathers of the church understood the importance of gathering together and celebrating at such a sacred moment and time, above anything else.”
The sermon title will be “Who Moved the Stone?”
