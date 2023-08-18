GREENSBURG – Retired firefighter Jock Ralston rebuilt a 1930 Ford Model A with a Cadillac engine as a memento of his 20 years as a firefighter and finished it just in time for his son Jonathon to drive to his senior prom.
Working out of his garage, the project took him (and family) five years to complete.
On the front of the “Rat Rod,” Ralston fashioned the headlights (with LED bulbs) out of Harley Davidson headlights.
It has a chrome 1929 “Diamond T” truck grill.
A fire extinguisher canister catches the overflow coolant from the engine’s coolant system.
On the air filter cover is mounted Ralston’s firefighter name badge.
The interior of the cab is covered in dark blue damask fabric with seat cushion upholstery fashioned from salvaged fire-fighting coats.
In the middle of the hand cut/finished oak dash is Ralston’s firefighting badge.
The floor covering the vehicle is made from salvaged firehoses destined to be thrown out at the fire department.
He made the radiator cap as an homage to Kris Kristofferson’s character Martin “Rubber Duck” Penwald in the ‘70s movie “Convoy.” (One of Ralston’s favorites!)
And there’s a Prius third brake light on the rear of the cab, as a joke.
“There’s a big Cadillac engine up front, a real fossil fuel gas-guzzler. So I put a Toyota Prius brake light on the back,” he said. “I just thought that was funny.”
