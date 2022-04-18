BATESVILLE — Margaret Mary Health is pleased to announce Devan Reuss as the organization’s Vice President of Patient Services and Chief Nursing Officer (CNO). Reuss started her career at MMH as a registered nurse in 2003. Over the years, she’s expanded her clinical leadership roles as nursing supervisor, inpatient manager, director of inpatient services and most recently, interim CNO.
“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Devan to our senior leadership team,” MMH President and CEO Liz Leising said. “Her years of experience, combined with her passion for clinical excellence, make her the perfect candidate for this role. Over the past few months, she’s been an influential voice at the leadership level, and we know she will continue to champion outstanding clinical outcomes throughout our organization.”
Reuss has a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Science in Nursing. In addition to successfully managing multiple clinical areas over the years, she most recently provided guidance and oversight to our inpatient unit as they navigated the unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic, managing record-high volumes and critically ill patients.
“For years, I’ve had the privilege of seeing, firsthand, how hard our team works to provide exceptional, compassionate care to our friends, families and neighbors,” Reuss said. “It’s often rewarding to hear from patients after they’ve been in our care, knowing our team impacted their lives. In my new role, I look forward to supporting our clinical areas and ensuring barriers are removed so we can continue providing our communities with outstanding care for years to come.”
Reuss and her husband, Craig, live in Brookville and have three children. In her free time, she enjoys reading, gardening, taking walks, camping and spending time with family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.