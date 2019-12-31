LAWRENCE COUNTY – Indiana Conservation Officers continue to request information regarding the shooting of a bald eagle in Lawrence County on or around Dec. 20.
A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest of a suspect.
A Lawrence County animal control officer and employees of Brown County Indiana Raptor Center were notified of an injured eagle in the area of the White River near Dixie Highway and took possession on Dec. 20. The eagle, which was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, was treated, but died shortly thereafter. ICO Ryan Jahn took possession of the carcass on Dec. 21 and is investigating.
Anyone with information should call DNR Law Enforcement Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 or the Turn in a Poacher, Inc. (TIP) hotline at 1-800-847-4367 (TIP-IDNR). TIP is a non-profit conservation organization that protects fish and wildlife resources by increasing public support and involvement in bringing violators to justice.
Several members of the public have asked about donating to the reward fund. Donations to the can be made by making checks payable to Turn in a Poacher, Inc. and sending it to ICO Central Dispatch Center, 4850 South State Road 446, Bloomington, IN 47401, and marking it c/o Lt. Col. Terry Hyndman. The reward will be adjusted accordingly as donations are received.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.