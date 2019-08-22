GREENSBURG — Motivational speaker, author, musician, PBS veteran, national keynoter, and brand positioning expert Thaddeus Rex spoke to a room full of not-for profit and service organization directors and staff recently in the large meeting room at the Greensburg Learning Center.
Working in Clinton County, Rex helped create a fundraising system that was able after only five months to bank over $219,000 in donations across the 42 participating organizations.
“I am only a facilitator and a coordinator,” Rex said. “For volunteers and donors, you need to let them know that you need them more than just Thanksgiving Day. First of all, the people who are willing to give time are not the same people who will always give money, and so you have to have two campaigns to draw two totally different kinds of people. You have to change the ways you reach out, because people are giving of their time are giving for reasons different than people who just want to write a check.”
Rex continued, stressing the importance of community and letting people know how important they are to the organization and the community when they are helping.
“I think that feedback loop really motivates them to come back again,” he said. “That’s what we’ve seen elsewhere and that’s what research shows. A lot of my message today is the importance of understanding how you communicate with your public and your volunteer donors. My focus will be on examining how you communicate, who are you trying to communicate to, and making sure we understand how effectively you communicate what your organization is capable of.”
Rex explained that when attendees left following his presentation, he wanted them to be able to say what their organization does and what its value is in two sentences or less.
He continued, detailing ways to address the volunteering shortage in many communities.
“You have to understand who your ideal volunteer is, understanding what triggers them to want to help, and then find those people,” he said.
Beginning his seminar with the unexpected surprise of accompanying himself on guitar while singing, he explored the meaning of similes and metaphors and how different words affect people differently.
“Think about the words you use to describe your organization and what you do. Are you describing it in a way that’s going to make people think about you and talk about you? Or are they using it as a way to talk about themselves?” he asked. “Does your organization allow people to talk about themselves when your name or cause is mentioned, because that’s what people want. They want to be able to talk about themselves.”
Washington Township Trustee Christian Rust, who organized the Thaddeus Rex seminar, said, “It was great to bring together nearly 40 service organizations to work on collaborating and amplifying the effectiveness of the resources in Decatur County. We heard a lot of passionate stories today and Rex guided the conversation expertly.”
