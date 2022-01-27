BATESVILLE - A recent ribbon cutting brought attention to the newly opened BenchMark Physical Therapy clinic in Batesville.
At 204 Cross Country Plaza, BenchMark offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.
The clinic is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Clinic Director Jenny Langen received her Doctorate of Physical Therapy from the University of Cincinnati. She is certified in dry needling and her clinical interests include orthopedics, pediatrics, concussion management, knee/ankle/foot conditions and injury prevention screening. Outside of the clinic, she enjoys spending time outdoors.
"I'm from Cincinnati, but after growing up and working on Pearl Street with my dad I'm so happy to be here," Langen said. "I love the community feel here. We see a wide range of ailments here. I always encourage people that if you're struggling with something, ask us if we can help because chances are we can."
BenchMark operates clinics in Kentucky, in Hebron, Burlington, Union, Florence and Fort Mitchell. Sister brand Drayer Physical Therapy Institute has clinics in Lawrenceburg, Ind., and in the Cincinnati area.
BenchMark and Drayer are part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, the largest dedicated physical therapy provider in the United States. According to their website,Upstream comprises more than 20 industry-leading brands with more than 1,000 outpatient clinics in 28 states.
BenchMark and Drayer provide access to care within 24 hours and work with all insurance types.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.