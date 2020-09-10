Ribbon cutting held for Armor Fitness in Osgood

RIPLEY COUNTY – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for Armor Fitness, LLC on Wednesday, September 2 with friends, family and chamber directors.
Armor Fitness, LLC formally opened in June 2020 in Osgood and is owned by Mandy Hughes. Hughes received her Personal Training certification through the National Academy of Sports Medicine in 2017.
Since receiving her certification, she has since obtained specialties in both Fitness Nutrition and Weight Loss. Armor Fitness offers online challenge groups, group training (either in-house or at your location), as well as private, personal training sessions.
It is the mission of Armor Fitness to help women find hope, health and happiness on their journey to better health.
Like Armor Fitness, LLC on Facebook and contact Hughes for more information at 812-756-8968.
Congratulations to Hughes and Armor Fitness.
Information provided by the Ripley County Chamber of Commerce
