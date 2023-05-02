BATESVILLE – The city of Batesville began work on a trail to connect the east and west sides of town in March 2016.
The city entered into a partnership with the state of Indiana and the Indiana Department of Transportation in which the state agreed to pay 80% while the city paid 20%, with the understanding that it would be done on the state’s timeline, according to Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice.
“We finished the construction at the end of last year,” Mayor Bettice said. “We wanted people to easily walk from the east and west sides of town and get back to downtown or to the park to enjoy all the facilities that we have.”
A sidewalk portion to Lake of the Woods addition was completed in 2016, but the east side of town presented a larger issue. Funding was procured and a couple of pieces of land were purchased by the city to allow for the trail’s completion.
“The project actually came in under the original cost and it’s something we’re really proud of and really happy with,” Mayor Bettice said. “I’d like to thank everyone for your help and support.”
According to Mayor Bettice, the city’s next step in this project is to connect the trail system north to Freedom Park, crossing both Ind. 46 and I-74.
