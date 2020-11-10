RIPLEY COUNTY - Iron Timbers had their Ribbon Cutting on November 6 and celebrated with family, friends and the Ripley County Chamber of Commerce.
Iron Timbers has a 4000+ sq. ft. facility at 98 S. Maple Street in Osgood with a full in-house metal and woodshop as well as a furnished showroom with finished pieces available for purchase.
They also do one-of-a kind designs to fit your needs. The Payne family works together to make your ideas come alive.
Caleb is the metal guy of the family while Dustin is the woodworker and dad, Gary Payne, is the woodcarver. They are a very talented family that produce breathtaking pieces.
Iron Timbers was honored to be on the series, “Good Bones” on HGTV, several times throughout the year and created pieces for the show’s projects.
To check out some of their products, visit them at https://www.irontimbers.com/ and follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/itimbers.
They also have a YouTube Channel so go and subscribe at https://m.youtube.com/channel/UC-99bCo_2cjAZYmPE3SYfnQ. Contact them today at (812) 614-0467 to see what they can design for you.
The Ripley County Chamber of Commerce would like to congratulate Iron Timbers.
- Information provided
