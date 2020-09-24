MILAN - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for Kelly’s Hidden Acres Golf Course on Friday, September 18. The golf course is located at 488 Country Club Drive in Milan.
Chris and Tara Kelly opened the golf course in the first part of 2020. They’ve made many renovations and improvements since then.
They’ve improved the course and its facilities, including tearing down buildings, building a new tiki bar, renovating the restaurant and more.
Their friends and family were present to help celebrate the momentous occasion.
Kent Lockwood provided music starting at 5 p.m. Jessie Strassell and band performed from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Complimentary food was served from 5 to 7 p.m. with a free will offering that will be presented to the Milan Food Bank for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner.s
Visit Kelly’s Hidden Acres Golf Course to have a meal, listen to music or to just have a drink and relax.
The Ripley County Chamber of Commerce would like to congratulate Kelly’s Hidden Acres Golf Course.
- Information provided
