RUSHVILLE - Debbie Richardson has announced that she has filed her candidacy on the Republican ballot for the office of Rush County Recorder. She has worked the past 15 years in the clerk’s office, eight years as the Clerk and seven years as Election Deputy.
According to Richardson, “One of the best parts of my job is serving the public, and working for county government allows me many opportunities to help people.”
Richardson added that she is always looking for ways to save taxpayer dollars. While serving in the clerk’s office, she self-taught herself to build ballots and load the voting machines for the elections, which has saved the county more than $18,000 every election year. Richardson's office also consolidated polling locations, voting in nine locations instead of 20. This saves thousands of dollars each year in election expenses. Also, with the cooperation of the county judges, Richardson's office began using the Odyssey Case Management System through the State of Indiana for all the court records. This came at no additional cost to the county, as the funds were already being paid to the state. The office is also saving $4,000 per year that was being paid for a cash management system.
Being active in the community is very important to Richardson. She is a life-time member, treasurer and serves on the board and several committees at Little Flatrock Christian Church. She is a board member and treasurer of the East Hill Shrine Mausoleum, and was a former member and officer of the Mays P.T.O. and the RCHS Band Boosters. She is also a member and officer of the Gingham Pals Home Ec Club, Past President and current board member of the Rush County Extension Homemakers, is the Union Township Precinct Committeemen, and former secretary of the Rush County Republican Party.
Debbie and her husband Paul are both life-long residents of Rush County. Since their marriage in 1982, they have resided on the family farm, which Paul has farmed most of his life. They have two daughters: Mandy, (married to Nathan Horn), who holds a Master’s Degree in Animal Science from Purdue University and works at Inotiv in Indianapolis; and Melissa, (married to Josh Niedenthal) who has a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance from Franklin College, and is employed as an accountant at Falmouth Farm Supply. She and Paul are also very proud grandparents of three wonderful grandchildren: Adeline, Owen and Emma.
Richardson also expressed her regret that she will not be campaigning door-to-door.
“I enjoy meeting and talking to people, but due to the pandemic, I feel it is not fair to chance spreading this virus. If you have any questions, you may contact me at 765-561-5260 or debann55@msn.com," Richardson added.
-Information provided.
