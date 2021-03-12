RUSH COUNTY - The Richland Farmers and Farmerettes 4-H Club held a meeting on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the New Salem Lions Club.
President Cora Owens called the meeting to order at 7:10 p.m. The American pledge was led by Zach Tressler, and the 4-H pledge was led by Kolby Herbert.
A total of 40 members answered roll by stating what their plans were for Spring Break, with five members answering roll via Zoom. Also in attendance were leaders Sue Herbert and Jonathan Holzback. Leader Alan Amos joined the meeting via Zoom. There were also five guests in attendance.
The minutes of the previous meeting were read by Elizabeth Amos. A treasurer’s report was read by Courtney Jackman. Parker Wicker gave a Health and Safety report to the club. He spoke about safety around livestock.
Leader Jonathan Holzback gave important updates to members. The Winter 2021 “Clover Patch” newsletter was mailed to families by the Extension Office. If families did not receive the newsletter, they needed to let Sue or Jonathan know ASAP.
Holzback told members that there would be an in-person fair this year. There were many new projects added, and one project change.
Swine members should have seen an email from the Extension Office regarding the swine project. Members should be prepared to take their swine home, as there may be no market truck.
Sue Herbert then informed members about club T-shirts. Members should provide their size to the leaders/officers after the meeting. She also informed people that attendees could use Zoom to join meetings if they were unable to attend in person.
There being no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 7:45 p.m.
