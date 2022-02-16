The Richland Farmers and Farmerettes 4-H Club held a meeting on Feb. 10. There were 41 members, one leader, and nine guests present.
The health and safety report was given by Brittney Mahan on what to keep in your car in case you get stuck in snow. Demonstrations were given by Elaine Angle and Zach Amos, Audrey Angle and Emma Tressler, Brittney and Jody Mahan, Ella Tressler, and Nicole and Mallory Angle.
The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 10 at the New Salem Lions Club. This will be family night, so all member's families are invited to attend.
The annual Hog Roast will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. March 12 at the New Salem Lions Club. You will be able to come in and eat or you can drive-by to pick up food. 4-H members will be selling tickets for $8. You can purchase a ticket from a member and show the ticket at the door to get your meal.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.