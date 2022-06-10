RUSHVILLE - At the March 23 Rush County Commissioners meeting, the Rush County United Fund presented a donation check to the Commissioners in the amount of $1,000 for the preservation of the five covered bridges in use on the roads in Rush County. The funds were a portion of the proceeds from the 2021 Willkie Days “Five in 50” Covered Bridge Bicycle Ride.
The RCUF was represented by Executive Director Bob Johns, Vice-President Jane Smiley, Secretary Kristina Marshall and Five in 50 founder and spokesperson David Willkie.
During his report to the Commissioners, Willkie said the 2021 ride had 250 participants from 16 states and was completed safely and without any accidents.
Such a successful ride was made possible with the help and tremendous support of Rush County, the city of Rushville and numerous volunteers throughout the county.
Willkie thanked the Rush County Commissioners which allowed the ride to use county roads and bridges; the Rush County Highway Department headed by Highway Superintendent Jerry Sitton for power sweeping the loose gravel off of the roads; Rush County Sheriff's Department headed by Sheriff Allan Rice for leading off the ride and stopping traffic at major intersections, and Emergency Management Agency Director Chuck Kemker for coordinating the timing of the ride and all other agencies within the county.
Willkie continued by asking the Commissioners if they would approve the 2022 ride to be held on Saturday, September 17. Commissioner Mark Bacon made a motion to sanction this year’s ride, and it was approved unanimously.
Willkie also requested that the Commissioners consider personally participating in the ride. While there were no firm commitments, there was a rumor after the meeting that newly elected Commissioner Ron Jarman might represent the county by participating in the ride.
The “Five in 50” is a 50 mile bicycle ride that was started in 2017 by Willkie to honor his late mother Virginia Willkie, who was a long-time resident of Rush County, avid bicycler and supporter of the preservation of the covered bridges of Rush County.
The ride promotes the bucolic beauty of the countryside, tourism and healthy living and exercise.
The ride is held annually on the third Saturday in September in coordination with the start of the Willkie Days Parade. It is the only event that incorporates multiple communities in Rush County on the same day.
This year’s ride has two start times: 8 a.m. “Beat the Heat” and 9:45 a.m. “Parade Start.”
After beginning in Rushville, the ride goes through Milroy, Moscow, Gowdy, Homer and Arlington as well as over the five covered bridges of Rush County. There are shorter 12 and 24 mile routes available.
This year’s ride is an official training ride of the Hilly Hundred Bicycle Ride and is anticipating 500 riders. For more information about the ride visit www.WillkieDays.com.
Proceeds from the ride benefit the Rush County United Fund which distributes its funds to local charities and for the preservation of the Rush County covered bridges. For more information about RCUF visit www.RCUF.org.
