GREENSBURG — In order to move forward with the second phase of the Veterans Way project, the city will have to complete the right of way acquisition process.
According to City Engineer Ron May, not much has changed of late and it is still a work in progress.
The second phase of the Veterans Way project, once finished, will run from Smith Road to the intersection of Ind. 3 and Lincoln Street.
The Veterans Way project as a whole is intended to connect U.S. 421 to Ind. 3 to enhance commercial prospects in Greensburg.
The first phase has already been completed, and included the construction of the memorial in honor veterans and the roundabout that connect Veterans and Memorial Way.
“It’s moving forward slowly,” May said. “We’re still working on the last piece of right of way.”
Just months ago, the city moved forward with clearing the way for the road following the demolition of the Edgewater Apartments leasing office.
While nothing is set in stone, May said he is hopeful the right of way acquisition process can come to a conclusion by the end of the year.
“But there are different players, and you need to meet those needs,” May said.
The city missed their ready-for-contract date for the May letting earlier this year. Bid letting pertains to contractors bidding their prices for the project, which takes place right before any construction begins.
As previously reported by the Daily News, May has said construction on the second phase is expected to begin next year. Funding from the Indiana Department of Transportation is anticipated to be ready for July 2020. That would allow for contract bid letting in July. It may take approximately six weeks following bid letting to have a notice to proceed. With that said, construction could begin in August or September of next year.
Project completion could occur in late 2021 or early 2022.
“I’m still optimistic about the July (2020) letting,” May said. “We’re inching forward, it’s just a process.”
This is an ongoing story. The Daily News will provide more information as it becomes available.
