Ripley Chamber February Member ﻿of the Month

RIPLEY COUNTY - The Ripley County Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce Tax Services and More is its February Member of the Month.
Tax Services and More opened in 2013 and is located at 305 North Buckeye Street in Osgood. The owner, Robyn Mulroy, has more than 25 years of tax preparation experience and has been an authorized IRS e-file provider since 2005.
Tax Services and More provides income tax planning and preparation for individuals, farmers, businesses and S-Corporations. Along with taxes, other services include payroll and bookkeeping, both of which are customized to meet the needs of each business.
Call Robyn and her team today at (812) 609-4098 to see how they can assist you.
Congratulations to Tax Services and More for being the Ripley County Chamber of Commerce's February Member of the Month.
- Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.