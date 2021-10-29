RIPLEY COUNTY – The Ripley County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual dinner and awards ceremony Thursday evening at the St. Florian in Osgood.
Following dinner, three honorees were recognized at the event: Business Person of the Year, Citizen of the Year, and Educator of the Year. RCCC Executive Director Lora Parks and President Alesha Neal presented the three awards.
Phil Mohr received the Citizen of the Year Award. Mohr was raised in Shelbyville and moved to Versailles after becoming an Indiana State Police officer in 1967.
He began as a trooper, then was promoted to sergeant and retired as a first sergeant of detectives. He retired in 2001 with 34 years and 43 days in the department. Parks said it wasn’t just a career for him, it was a way of life.
Mohr is also active in his church, helped reinstate the Ripley County Cancer Society, and acted as an advocate for abused and neglected children on the Child Protection Team through the Department of Child Services.
“You know, sometimes you wonder, over the years, if anybody is paying attention. Or if anyone is seeing the benefit of what you’re trying to do,” Mohr said. “And it’s not about me. It’s about He who is greater, but I am so honored by this recognition.”
Mohr went on to recount the latter half of his life spent in Ripley County. He said the best way to get to know an unfamiliar community in southeastern Indiana is to attend a basketball game, which is exactly what he did.
Mohr told stories about his children and grandchildren and about the houses they inhabited since they moved from Shelbyville. He talked about his career as a police officer and ended with a reminder that people may not always know when you’re trying to help them, but that is no reason not to try.
Next, Ashlee Miller was named the Educator of the Year. She is the guidance counselor at South Ripley Jr. High School.
Miller helped organize the Penny Drive for the family of Brad Bryant before his passing. The fundraiser generated more than $16,000 for Bryant’s family. She has organized small group counseling and created subtopics like anxiety, peer-relations/social skills, changing families or divorce, anger management and self-esteem.
Miller has personally bought families groceries, Christmas presents for students, paid book bills, provided transportation, and purchased clothing for families in need. On the academic side, she works with her school's principal to arrange the schedules for each student and monitor their academic progress.
“I thought there was no better profession that I could touch so many lives in such an impactful way,” Miller said. “Not only did I have fantastic teachers in school, I now am surrounded by them as my colleagues.”
Parks presented the final award for the evening, the Business Person of the Year Award, to Steve Woolum of Woolum Real Estate.
Woolum grew the business started by his father from a home office and one-man show to a thriving, brick-and-mortar business with six real estate agents under his brokerage. From January to August 25, 2021, Woolum did $2.95 million in closed sales. He was also President of the Board in 2014 and named Realtor of the Year in 2015.
He and his wife Mary Ellen own 65 rental properties in the region, with the majority in Ripley County. He also farms in his spare time.
“If you’re in business, I would encourage you to stay focused and persevere,” Woolum said. “It’s easy to lose focus and get discouraged. Be flexible and don’t be afraid to change course when great opportunities arise.”
The dinner and awards ceremony has been hosted at the St. Florian for years and the money raised by the event helps fund this and other events like it. The venue was decorated by Chamber member Forget Me Knot Event Planning and Rentals and catered by Rolling Pin Catering. Entertainment was provided by Fun! Pianos.
