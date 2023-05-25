BATESVILLE - The Ripley County Community Foundation has announced the recipient of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for Ripley County: Madison Rahschulte of Batesville High School.
Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character and leadership.
Madison is the daughter of Scott and Rebecca Rahschulte. She plans to attend Marian University to study nursing.
“Madison embodies the characteristics of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program," Amy Streator, Executive Director of the Ripley County Community Foundation, said. "She is an exemplary student who serves as President of National Honors Society, is a four-year member of Student Council, is actively involved in the Tri-Force Mission Team, and consistently volunteers her time at church events."
The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship will provide Madison with full tuition, required fees, and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and equipment for four years.
The scholarship is for undergraduate students studying on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.
Lilly Endowment Community Scholars may also participate in the Lilly Scholars Network (LSN), which connects both current scholars and alumni with resources and opportunities to be active leaders on their campuses and in their communities.
Both the scholarship program and LSN are supported by grants from Lilly Endowment to Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI) and Indiana Humanities.
The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship is one of the most competitive and prestigious scholarships offered by the Ripley County Community Foundation. Candidates are evaluated on grades, extra-curricular activities, test scores, community involvement, and the quality of multiple essays.
The selection committee is composed of Ripley County residents representing all areas of the county.
During the evaluation process, the committee is not given names of the applicants nor the schools they attend.
During the final interviews, the student is introduced by their first name only. This provides for as much objectivity as possible. Once the Ripley County Community Foundation scholarship committee had chosen and interviewed the finalists, the candidate’s applications were sent to the Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI) for the final selection of the recipient.
The other top finalists from Ripley County were Ariel Haessig of Milan High School, Thomas Hartman of Batesville High School, and Luke Jackson of East Central High School.
“Each of these finalists are shining examples of students who made a difference in their school community as well as the larger community,” Streator said.
Each of these students will receive a Ripley County Community Scholarship in the sum of $2,000 in their freshman year, a Grateful Families Scholarship in their sophomore year, and a Jane Deiwert Scholarship in their junior year.
In addition to administering the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship, The Ripley County Community Foundation administers more than 40 additional scholarship funds that provide scholarship awards to graduating seniors and current college students in Ripley County.
Applications for the Brelage Scholarship and the Corinne’s Believers Scholarship are currently open at www.rccfonline.com. The deadline to apply is June 1, 2023.
Each scholarship has unique criteria, and awards are given for a variety of activities and for a wide range of grade point averages.
All current high school seniors are invited to visit www.rccfonline.com to complete the universal application to determine for which specific scholarships they may apply. Questions may be directed first to high school counselors or emailed to office@rccfonline.org.
Lilly Endowment created the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program for the 1998-99 school year and has supported the program every year since with grants totaling in excess of $486 million. More than 5,000 Indiana students have received the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship since the program’s inception.
The primary purposes of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program are: 1) to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; 2) to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and 3) to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.
The Ripley County Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that assists donors in building an enduring source of charitable funds to benefit the citizens and qualified organizations of Ripley County.
The Foundation manages 193 funds and over $15 million dollars in assets which are used to improve the Community and serve Ripley County residents through various grants and scholarships.
The Foundation is dedicated to partnering with and serving the local communities as a trusted source for charitable giving. Learn more about the Foundation and how to donate at http://rccfonline.org.
Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based private philanthropic foundation created in 1937 by J.K. Lilly Sr. and his sons Eli and J.K. Jr. through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. Although the gifts of stock remain a financial bedrock of the Endowment, it is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location.
In keeping with the founders’ wishes, the Endowment supports the causes of community development, education and religion.
The Endowment funds significant programs throughout the United States, especially in the field of religion. However, it maintains a special commitment to its founders’ hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana.
Since 1997, Independent Colleges of Indiana has administered the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program statewide with funding provided by Lilly Endowment. Founded in 1948, ICI serves as the collective voice for the state’s 29 private, nonprofit colleges and universities.
ICI institutions employ over 22,000 Hoosiers and generate a total local economic impact of over $5 billion annually.
Students at ICI colleges have Indiana’s highest four-year, on-time graduation rates, and ICI institutions produce 30 percent of Indiana’s bachelor’s degrees while enrolling 20 percent of its undergraduates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.