Ripley Co. Chamber welcomes Helton Eye Care as new member

RIPLEY COUNTY - The Ripley County Chamber of Commerce would like to introduce Helton Eye Care as a new member of its organization.
Located at 1154 S. Ripley Estates in Versailles, Dr. Cami Helton is the owner and optometrist at Helton Eye Care. Helton Eye Care performs routine glasses and contact lens exams and also provides medical eye care.
They treat and manage glaucoma, macular degeneration, dry eye and provide comprehensive diabetic eye exams. In case of an emergency, Helton Eye Care will work with its patients in the same day and begin treatment promptly.
Helton Eye Care is there to provide the best service to its patients.
Call Helton Eye Care at (812) 689-4721 to schedule your next appointment. Dr. Helton and her staff will be more than happy to assist you.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will be scheduled at a later date.
Please help the chamber welcome Helton Eye Care as a new member.
- Information provided
