RIPLEY COUNTY – The Ripley County Community Foundation is accepting applications for Large Project Grants. Nonprofit organizations can apply for up to $5,000.
This grant creates an opportunity for local nonprofits to improve their organizations as well as provide resources and opportunities for Ripley County residents.
The Ripley County Community Foundation focuses on four service areas: Arts & Culture, Business & Entrepreneurship, Education, Health, & Well-Being, and Environment & Natural Resources. These areas of focus allow the RCCF to create a well-rounded community with growing opportunities to create a positive future for generations to come.
“The Large Grant opportunity is designed to award funding to make the work of local nonprofit organizations more effective and meaningful,” RCCF Executive Director Amy Streator said. “The Board of Directors hopes that a large grant will build a nonprofit’s visibility, credibility, and capacity making Ripley County a more viable and vibrant community.”
Large Project Grant applications must be submitted virtually via the Ripley County Community Foundation website at www.rcccfonline/grants/ no later than 11:59 p.m. August 4.
The Ripley County Community Foundation is located at 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville. Call (812) 933-1098 or email office@rccfonline.org with questions or for more information.
The Ripley County Community Foundation is a 501©(3) charitable organization that assists donors in building an enduring source of charitable funds to benefit the citizens and qualified organizations of Ripley County.
The Foundation manages 209 funds and $17 million in assets which are used to improve the Community and serve Ripley County residents through various grants and scholarships.
The Foundation is dedicated to partnering with and serving the local communities as a trusted source for charitable giving.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.